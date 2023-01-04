Overview

Dr. James Parmele, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital.



Dr. Parmele works at iSpine Clinics in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Maplewood, MN, Edina, MN and Chaska, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.