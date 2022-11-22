Dr. James Parrish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Parrish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Parrish, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Dr. Parrish works at
Locations
-
1
Mid Louisiana Surgical Specialists3311 Prescott Rd Ste 201, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 442-6767
-
2
Christus Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital651 N Bolton Ave, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 442-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parrish?
Love Dr. Parrish and staff! Very informative and caring! Would recommend 100%.
About Dr. James Parrish, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1477552503
Education & Certifications
- La St University School Med
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parrish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parrish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parrish works at
Dr. Parrish has seen patients for Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parrish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.