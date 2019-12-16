Dr. James Parsons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Parsons, MD
Overview of Dr. James Parsons, MD
Dr. James Parsons, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY.
Dr. Parsons works at
Dr. Parsons' Office Locations
Medex Diagnostic & Treatment Center11129 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 332-7111Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, I was referred to Dr. Parsons. From the first phone call to his practice, I experienced the compassion of the staff and Dr. Parsons. He is an expert in his field. He listens, explains and always shows true concern. He has treated me and my husband both for cancer. We highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Parsons, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1679587075
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.
