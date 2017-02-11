Dr. James Paskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Paskowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. James Paskowitz, MD
Dr. James Paskowitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia.
Dr. Paskowitz works at
Dr. Paskowitz's Office Locations
Nichole Tomjanovich M.d. P.A.2323 S Shepherd Dr Ste 1012, Houston, TX 77019 Directions (713) 520-1411Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paskowitz?
I love meeting with Dr. Paskowitz. I've been seeing him for nearly 3 years now. He's knowledgable, friendly, kind, and he cares about my treatment. He's the best psychiatrist I have found. I recommend him to any friends or family that need help, too.
About Dr. James Paskowitz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paskowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paskowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.