Dr. James Pasquariello, MD
Dr. James Pasquariello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Metabolic & Weigh Loss Surgery at Ocean Medical Center425 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 836-4339
Atlantic Shore Surgical Associates478 Brick Blvd, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 701-4848
Atlantic Shore Surgical Associates208 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 701-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Everything was amazing, Dr Pasquariello is a true professional and excellent doctor. He did 2 surgeries on me and I was comfortable and confident. His bedside manner is down to earth and kind. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Pasquariello, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Memorial Hospital
- University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico
- New York University
- General Surgery
Dr. Pasquariello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasquariello speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasquariello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasquariello.
