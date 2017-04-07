Overview of Dr. James Passarelli, MD

Dr. James Passarelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Passarelli works at Mne Inc Dba Corning Clinical Labs in New Haven, CT with other offices in North Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.