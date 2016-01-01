Overview of Dr. James Patenge, DO

Dr. James Patenge, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM).



Dr. Patenge works at Spectrum Health Pennock Multispecialty Clinic- Obstetrics and Gynecology in Hastings, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.