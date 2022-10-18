Overview of Dr. James Patrinely, MD

Dr. James Patrinely, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Destin, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Patrinely works at Wells Vision and Laser Eye Center in Destin, FL with other offices in Houston, TX and Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.