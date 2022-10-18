Dr. James Patrinely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patrinely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Patrinely, MD
Overview of Dr. James Patrinely, MD
Dr. James Patrinely, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Destin, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Patrinely's Office Locations
Destin Office4012 Commons Dr W Ste 110, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 424-6677MondayClosedTuesday10:00am - 1:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Plastic Eye Surgery Associates3730 Kirby Dr Ste 900, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 795-0705Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Practice17 E Main St Ste 100, Pensacola, FL 32502 Directions (850) 837-0414Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had surgery to remove excess skin from eye area. Went smoothly, looks fantastic!
About Dr. James Patrinely, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patrinely has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrinely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrinely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patrinely has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patrinely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patrinely speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patrinely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrinely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patrinely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patrinely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.