Overview of Dr. James Patterson, MD

Dr. James Patterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Wilson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patterson works at Orthopedic Institute Of Ohio in Lima, OH with other offices in Findlay, OH, Saint Marys, OH and Sidney, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.