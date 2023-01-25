Dr. James Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Patterson, MD
Overview of Dr. James Patterson, MD
Dr. James Patterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio, Inc801 Medical Dr Ste A, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 222-6622
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio1501 Bright Rd, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 424-0131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio, Inc1275 Greenville Rd, Saint Marys, OH 45885 Directions (419) 394-4636
Wilson Memorial Hospital915 Michigan St, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 419-5010Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Lake Health System
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mary Rutan Hospital
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great process, in and out within an hour, including x-rays.
About Dr. James Patterson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.