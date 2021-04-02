Dr. James Patterson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Patterson III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Patterson III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Patterson III works at
Locations
-
1
MIG - Midtown1750 Madison Ave Ste 130, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 899-5005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson III?
Great Doctor for me over 20 years
About Dr. James Patterson III, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1457352106
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson III works at
Dr. Patterson III has seen patients for Hypertension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.