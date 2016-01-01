Overview of Dr. James Patterson, MD

Dr. James Patterson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Patterson works at Abramson Cancer Center in Exton, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Purpura and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.