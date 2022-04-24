Dr. Pawlowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Pawlowski, MD
Overview of Dr. James Pawlowski, MD
Dr. James Pawlowski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Pawlowski works at
Dr. Pawlowski's Office Locations
-
1
James T Pawlowski PC2311 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 251-1976Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pawlowski?
I like him. He’s funny!! Would recommend.
About Dr. James Pawlowski, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1225063142
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pawlowski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pawlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pawlowski works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pawlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pawlowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pawlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pawlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.