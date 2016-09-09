Dr. James Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Payne, MD
Overview of Dr. James Payne, MD
Dr. James Payne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Payne works at
Dr. Payne's Office Locations
-
1
CVE Modesto Office1334 Nelson Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 524-9904
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Payne?
Dr Payne and his staff made sure I was confirtable and knowledgeable about the procedures I was considering. His staff his amazing!!!
About Dr. James Payne, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467477133
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Valley Med Center
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payne works at
Dr. Payne speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.