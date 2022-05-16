See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Asheville, NC
Dr. James Payton, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. James Payton, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Payton, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.

Dr. Payton works at Biggers Dr. Betsy in Asheville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Biggers Dr. Betsy
    64 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 348-6650
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Medication Management for Learning and Behavioral Disabilities Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Payton?

    May 16, 2022
    it has been a while, and providing quality health care has never been more of a challenge for providers. Let's just say that I have ever had a psychiatrist more committed to helping me, or that possessed Dr. Payton's acumen with the use of pharmacotherapy. look at his reviews, on the other sites...pretty much 5 of 5 stars. His current and past patients love him, and remember him fondly for a reason. He has his detractors, but if you look closely at his supporters and what he has managed to accomplish over the past 20 years, you should get a clearer picture of this esteemed physician. He used to have a tendency to want to make multiple medication adjustments. But, he also takes the time to listen and respects the patient's experience. Make sure to communicate as many important details about your symptoms and treatment history as possible. And in the event he wants to make radical changes, I would say relax and go with it. Few Psychiatrist are capable of pulling this off...He is
    Dan Edwards — May 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Payton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Payton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Payton to family and friends

    Dr. Payton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Payton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Payton, MD.

    About Dr. James Payton, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588752448
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Payton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Payton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Payton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Payton works at Biggers Dr. Betsy in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Payton’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Payton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Payton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.