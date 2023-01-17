Overview of Dr. James Peabody, MD

Dr. James Peabody, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Peabody works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.