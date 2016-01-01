Dr. James Pearle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pearle, MD
Overview of Dr. James Pearle, MD
Dr. James Pearle, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Pearle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pearle's Office Locations
-
1
Ascada Health PC301 W Bastanchury Rd Ste 220, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-8702
-
2
Caduceus Medical Group19742 MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 428-0330Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearle?
About Dr. James Pearle, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1982783940
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearle works at
Dr. Pearle has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.