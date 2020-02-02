See All Dermatologists in Surprise, AZ
Dr. James Pehoushek, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Pehoushek, MD is a Dermatologist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.

Dr. Pehoushek works at Allergy & Dermatology Specialists in Surprise, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Plantar Wart along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surprise
    14239 W Bell Rd Ste 101, Surprise, AZ 85374
    Phoenix
    4400 N 32nd St Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85018
    Allergy & Dermatology Specialists
    6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 210 Bldg A, Glendale, AZ 85308

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Abrazo Arrowhead Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Plantar Wart
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Plantar Wart

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 02, 2020
    Dr. P is AWESOME!!!!!!!!! I have already sent a bunch of friends to him and everybody raves about how good he is. Very thorough and great personality. He even performed a minor surgery on me and a friend to fix a little cell problem. I would not think of going anywhere else!
    Ron Steinriede — Feb 02, 2020
    About Dr. James Pehoushek, MD

    Dermatology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1104810720
    Education & Certifications

    Walter Reed Army Med Center / National Naval Med Center
    Eisenhower Med Center
    Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Occidental Collage
