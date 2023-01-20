See All Gastroenterologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. James Penuel, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (41)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Penuel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Penuel works at Gastro Health - Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Dysphagia and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Fort Myers
    7152 Coca Sabal Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-9939

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Dysphagia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Constipation
Dysphagia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Constipation
Dysphagia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heartburn
Reflux Esophagitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Celiac Disease
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cirrhosis
Colitis
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Enteritis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Varices
Food Poisoning
Gallstones
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion
Intestinal Obstruction
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Hepatitis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 20, 2023
    I saw Dr. Penuel when it was just him in his practice. He did a colonoscopy and said I had Crohn's. Before him, I saw several doctors and was told it was my nerves. They did not do an colonoscopy or take the time to find out why I was so sick with a high fever, blood, and etc. Dr. Penuel is the best doctor and he saved my life many times.
    Desolina Deisch — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Penuel, MD
    About Dr. James Penuel, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427040864
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Foundation Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Ochsner Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Eckerd College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Penuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penuel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penuel works at Gastro Health - Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Penuel’s profile.

    Dr. Penuel has seen patients for Constipation, Dysphagia and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Penuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penuel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

