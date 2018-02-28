Dr. James Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Perry, MD
Overview of Dr. James Perry, MD
Dr. James Perry, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
Alliance Cancer Specialists1311 Bristol Pike Ste 100, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perry and everyone else in the office are very friendly. Dr. Perry is very nice and answers any questions I have.
About Dr. James Perry, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC
- Letterman AMC
- Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.