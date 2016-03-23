Overview of Dr. James Pertsch, MD

Dr. James Pertsch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Pertsch works at California Hand and Wrist Associates A Medical Corp. in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.