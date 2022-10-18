Dr. James Petre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Petre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Petre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Moline, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis.
Dr. Petre works at
Locations
Genesis Health Group306 46th Ave, East Moline, IL 61244 Directions (309) 796-2329
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been visiting Dr. James Petre for the past 5 years and have a great experience with him - very thorough, always examines in great detail, listens to all the points and after all makes the patient feel very comfortable and relaxed. My personal experience is very good and one of the best doctors I have come across. His office people are also very helpful and flexible
About Dr. James Petre, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hospital Pensacola
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
