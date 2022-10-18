See All Family Doctors in East Moline, IL
Dr. James Petre, MD

Family Medicine
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Petre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Moline, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis.

Dr. Petre works at Stone Ridge Medical Group in East Moline, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Health Group
    306 46th Ave, East Moline, IL 61244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 796-2329

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Genesis Medical Center – Silvis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Embolism
Detoxification Evaluation
Embolism

Treatment frequency



Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Petre, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619973989
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Hospital Pensacola
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Petre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petre works at Stone Ridge Medical Group in East Moline, IL. View the full address on Dr. Petre’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Petre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

