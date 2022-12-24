Dr. James Petrikas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrikas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Petrikas, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Petrikas, DO
Dr. James Petrikas, DO is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Petrikas' Office Locations
Plano West4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 150, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-7801Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Petrikas is a down to earth Dr. He is kind and treats you like you are human. He listens to your concerns and addresses them accordingly. I am very happy with Dr. Pertrikas and highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Petrikas, DO
- Radiation Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1356362719
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrikas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrikas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrikas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrikas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrikas.
