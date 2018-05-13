See All Dermatologists in Redmond, WA
Dr. James Petrin, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (32)
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Petrin, MD is a Dermatologist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Swedish Ballard Campus.

Dr. Petrin works at Petrin Dermatology in Redmond, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Boil, Herpes Simplex Infection and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Petrin Dermatology
    Petrin Dermatology
8301 161st Ave NE Ste 108, Redmond, WA 98052
(425) 485-7985

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Swedish Ballard Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Boil
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hair Loss
Boil
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hair Loss

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 13, 2018
    What ever your skin issue is look no farther than Dr. Petrin . Super Doctor with a fantastic office staff .
    Old Denny in Kirkland — May 13, 2018
    About Dr. James Petrin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1316948904
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Petrin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petrin works at Petrin Dermatology in Redmond, WA. View the full address on Dr. Petrin’s profile.

    Dr. Petrin has seen patients for Boil, Herpes Simplex Infection and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

