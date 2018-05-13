Dr. Petrin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Petrin, MD
Overview
Dr. James Petrin, MD is a Dermatologist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Swedish Ballard Campus.
Dr. Petrin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Petrin Dermatology8301 161st Ave NE Ste 108, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 485-7985
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Swedish Ballard Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petrin?
What ever your skin issue is look no farther than Dr. Petrin . Super Doctor with a fantastic office staff .
About Dr. James Petrin, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1316948904
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrin works at
Dr. Petrin has seen patients for Boil, Herpes Simplex Infection and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petrin speaks Russian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.