Overview of Dr. James Petros, MD

Dr. James Petros, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Petros works at Allied Pain & Spine Institute in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.