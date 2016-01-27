Overview of Dr. James Pettit II, MD

Dr. James Pettit II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.



Dr. Pettit II works at Associated Cardiology in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.