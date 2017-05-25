Overview of Dr. James Petway, MD

Dr. James Petway, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Petway works at James M Petway MD in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.