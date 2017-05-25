Dr. James Petway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Petway, MD
Overview of Dr. James Petway, MD
Dr. James Petway, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Petway's Office Locations
James M Petway MD327 Dahlonega St Ste 804, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 886-6718
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. He took care of my problem & spent quite a Bit of time with me. He didn't act rushed. Friendly staff. I would recommend.
About Dr. James Petway, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1154319952
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petway has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Petway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.