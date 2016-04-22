Overview of Dr. James Peyton, MD

Dr. James Peyton, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Peyton works at Tennessee Oncology in Lebanon, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.