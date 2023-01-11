Dr. James Pezzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pezzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pezzi, MD
Overview
Dr. James Pezzi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Indiana University Hosps
Dr. Pezzi works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Suite 2021780 Nicholasville Road Suite 202, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pezzi?
My husband had food REFLUX into his mouth literally. Dr. Pezzi immediately did testing and recommended treatment and a procedure that prevented the food from passing through his esophagus into his mouth. Cancer was a concern after a biopsy of his esophagus. Dr. Pezzi treated him successfully and his esophagus healed. He continues to follow up with my husband as preventive measures. He is absolutely an EXCELLENT SPECIALIST in and extensive experience in treating esophagus problems. Dr. Pezzi treated my Mom, myself and my husband. Our entire family is most impressed with him as a doctor. He is a caring doctor and listens to his patients. Thanks to Dr. Pezzi for helping our family be more healthy.
About Dr. James Pezzi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1053339119
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hosps
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pezzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pezzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pezzi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pezzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pezzi works at
Dr. Pezzi has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pezzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pezzi speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pezzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pezzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pezzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pezzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.