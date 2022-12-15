Dr. James Esteban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esteban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Esteban, MD
Dr. James Esteban, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They completed their fellowship with Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital
Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Froedtert Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5723
- Froedtert Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Estabon is very thorough. He is prepared and reads history before coming in. He offers health style suggestions in a direct and kind way. He considers the over all health of me. I have referred friends to him!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Dr. Esteban has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esteban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Esteban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esteban.
