Dr. James Phillip, MD
Dr. James Phillip, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Albany Associates in Cardiology2 Palisades Dr, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 458-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Upon my arrival, his staff was superb in assisting me. I am semi ambulatory. They got me a wheelchair and took me thru the first floor office to the elevator. When I arrived at the second floor, there was another office staff waiting for me. She took me directly to the exam room, where I was checked in, got my vitals taken and told the doctor would be in shortly. In under 5 minutes, he came in, discussed my health and he proceeded to listen to my heart and lungs. After discussing my meds and pending lab work, I was assisted to the elevator. Another staff member met me at the first floor and volunteered to wheel me directly to my car in the parking lot. The staff was very polite and went above and beyond in their duties. Dr Philip was very timely, with me waiting under 5 minutes. During the exam, at no time did I feel rushed he was very polite and informative. I highly recommend him.
- Albany Med College
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- St George's University
Dr. Phillip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillip has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillip. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillip.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.