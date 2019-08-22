Overview

Dr. James Phillips, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at Olathe Health Family MedicineMahaffie in Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.