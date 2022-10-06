Overview of Dr. James Phillips, MD

Dr. James Phillips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at James E Phillips MD in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.