Dr. James Phillips, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Phillips, MD

Dr. James Phillips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.

Dr. Phillips works at James E Phillips MD in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Phillips' Office Locations

  1. 1
    James E Phillips MD
    600 Portage Trl Ste D, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 376-4445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital
  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Western Reserve Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 06, 2022
    With an old-fashioned style, Dr. Phillips takes time and cares. He's exceptionally knowledgeable. Excellent. Highly recommend.
    About Dr. James Phillips, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips works at James E Phillips MD in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. View the full address on Dr. Phillips’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

