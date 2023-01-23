Overview of Dr. James Phillips III, MD

Dr. James Phillips III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.



Dr. Phillips III works at HARVARD VANGUARD MEDICAL ASSOCIATES MEDICAL SPECIALTIES in Wellesley Hills, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.