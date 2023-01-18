Overview of Dr. James Phoenix II, MD

Dr. James Phoenix II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.



Dr. Phoenix II works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Primary Care Bernsen in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.