Dr. James Pietraszek, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (26)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Pietraszek, MD

Dr. James Pietraszek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Pietraszek works at The La Jolla Institute of Plastic Surgery in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Pietraszek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The La Jolla Institute of Plastic Surgery
    8929 University Center Ln Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 450-3377

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age Spots
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 07, 2019
    Had a breast augmentation with Dr. Pietraszek, very satisfied with my results. Overall experience was excellent.
    Photo: Dr. James Pietraszek, MD
    About Dr. James Pietraszek, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528279106
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nyu-Bellevue Hosp Ctr|U Tex Sw/Parkland Hosp
    Medical Education
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp;amp; Biomedical Sci
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Pietraszek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pietraszek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pietraszek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pietraszek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pietraszek works at The La Jolla Institute of Plastic Surgery in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pietraszek’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pietraszek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pietraszek.

