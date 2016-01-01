Dr. James Pilla, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pilla, DO
Dr. James Pilla, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Pittsburgh Office5500 Brooktree Rd Ste 201, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-1420
- Allegheny General Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
About Dr. James Pilla, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
Dr. Pilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pilla has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilla. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilla.
