Dr. James Pingree, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (77)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Pingree, MD

Dr. James Pingree, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Pingree works at Wasatch Neurosurgery and Spine Associates in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pingree's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wasatch Neurosurgery and Spine Associates
    1220 E 3900 S Ste 4A, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5881
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurosonology Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 16, 2021
    He is very friendly and always makes room for patients who need immediate attention. I had a successful brain surgery and have no deficits. Miracles Hands!
    About Dr. James Pingree, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, French
    • 1730249582
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
    • University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
    • University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Pingree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pingree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pingree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pingree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pingree works at Wasatch Neurosurgery and Spine Associates in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Pingree’s profile.

    Dr. Pingree has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pingree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Pingree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pingree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pingree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pingree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

