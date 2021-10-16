Dr. James Pingree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pingree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pingree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Pingree, MD
Dr. James Pingree, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Pingree works at
Dr. Pingree's Office Locations
Wasatch Neurosurgery and Spine Associates1220 E 3900 S Ste 4A, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5881Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very friendly and always makes room for patients who need immediate attention. I had a successful brain surgery and have no deficits. Miracles Hands!
About Dr. James Pingree, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, French
- 1730249582
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
- Neurosurgery
