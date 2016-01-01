Dr. James Pinto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Pinto, MD
Overview of Dr. James Pinto, MD
Dr. James Pinto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Pinto works at
Dr. Pinto's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Southeast OB/GYN1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 300, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (980) 369-3533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinto?
About Dr. James Pinto, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780898858
Education & Certifications
- Penn State University-Hershey College of Medicine
- St Thomas Hospital
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pinto using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinto works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.