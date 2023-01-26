Dr. James Piscatelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piscatelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Piscatelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Piscatelli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Buffalo Medical Group PC325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-2157
-
2
Kenmore Mercy Hospital2950 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 Directions (716) 447-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very well run and friendly office. No waiting!
About Dr. James Piscatelli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1790734093
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piscatelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piscatelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piscatelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Piscatelli has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piscatelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Piscatelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piscatelli.
