Dr. James Platis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Platis, MD

Dr. James Platis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.

Dr. Platis works at Cosmedic Skin & Body Clinic in Chicago, IL with other offices in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Platis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmedic Skin & Body Clinic
    58 E Walton St Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 377-3333
  2. 2
    James M Platis Jr MD Ltd
    210 E 86th Pl, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 738-3400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Osteoarthritis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jul 24, 2020
Dr Platis is an amazing and gifted Dr. I’m still satisfied 17 years after my procedure!! I would definitely seek him out if he wasn’t in my area!!!
Kathy — Jul 24, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. James Platis, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1073554143
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Christus St Joseph Hospital
Medical Education
  • Indiana University School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Platis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Platis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Platis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Platis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Platis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Platis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Platis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

