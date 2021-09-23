See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. James Plotnik, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
3.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Plotnik, MD

Dr. James Plotnik, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Plotnik works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Diplopia and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Plotnik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 672-2034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lazy Eye
Diplopia
Esotropia
Lazy Eye
Diplopia
Esotropia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esotropia
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclotropia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremark Pharmacy
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CRS
    • First Health
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 23, 2021
    Dr. Plotnik was amazing ! My son wants to go back just to talk to him. He was very friendly, didn’t make me feel rushed and answered all my questions.
    Ashley I. — Sep 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. James Plotnik, MD
    About Dr. James Plotnik, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013907716
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado
    Residency
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Internship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
