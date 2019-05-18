Dr. James Poist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Poist, MD
Overview of Dr. James Poist, MD
Dr. James Poist, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Poist works at
Dr. Poist's Office Locations
Partlow Harbin and Poist Obgyn MD PC701 University Blvd E Ste 502, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 349-4131
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Poist since 1996. He has always been kind and understanding.
About Dr. James Poist, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
