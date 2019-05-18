Overview of Dr. James Poist, MD

Dr. James Poist, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Poist works at Partlow Harbin & Poist OB/GYN in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.