Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Pollowitz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mamaroneck, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Allergy and Immunology at Mamaroneck1600 Harrison Ave Ste 304, Mamaroneck, NY 10543 Directions (914) 777-1179
Allergy and Asthma Division in Scarsdale281 Garth Rd Ste A, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 472-3833
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had to find new Dr because other stopped accepting my insurance. Dr Pollowitz was welcoming & kind. They were thorough and made sure I was on right shot schedule.
About Dr. James Pollowitz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134114028
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hosp
- St Vincent'S Hsp & M C-Ny, Pediatric Allergy Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, Pediatrics
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- New York University
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollowitz speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollowitz.
