Dr. Polo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Polo, MD
Overview
Dr. James Polo, MD is a Dermatologist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Locations
Dermatology associates of coastal Carolina2115 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560 Directions (252) 622-4378
Dermatology Associates of Coastal Carolina3332 Bridges St Ste B, Morehead City, NC 28557 Directions (252) 622-4378
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Polo for 6 years he and his staff are excellent on explaining any procedures and are very courteous, all I can say is EXCELLENT !
About Dr. James Polo, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Polo has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Keloid Scar and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Polo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polo.
