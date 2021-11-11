See All Podiatric Surgeons in Forked River, NJ
Dr. James Polowczyk, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.7 (31)
Map Pin Small Forked River, NJ
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Polowczyk, DPM

Dr. James Polowczyk, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Polowczyk works at Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics in Forked River, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ and Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Polowczyk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Ocean Health Group
    765 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-7500
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Brielle Orthopedics
    901 W Main St # 265, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-7500
  3. 3
    Brick, NJ
    457 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 11, 2021
    The entire staff at the Brick office that he practices at run the place like a well oiled machine. They all exceeded my expectations which is a very high compliment as I too work as a healthcare practitioner. It was a pleasure to meet Dr. Polowczyk. He is very personable, positive and informative when discussing treatment and progress. I did not require surgery but if I ever do, I would have every confidence that he is the right person for the job.
    Patty — Nov 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. James Polowczyk, DPM
    About Dr. James Polowczyk, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932371416
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Frankford Hosps/Jefferson Hlth System
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Binghamton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Polowczyk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polowczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polowczyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Polowczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Polowczyk has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polowczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Polowczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polowczyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polowczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polowczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

