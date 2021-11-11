Overview of Dr. James Polowczyk, DPM

Dr. James Polowczyk, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Polowczyk works at Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics in Forked River, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ and Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.