Dr. James Popkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Popkin, MD
Dr. James Popkin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Norwood Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popkin's Office Locations
- 1 825 Washington St Ste 365, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 769-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Norwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor that I should upfront and honest!
About Dr. James Popkin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Popkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popkin.
