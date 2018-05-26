Overview of Dr. James Popkin, MD

Dr. James Popkin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Norwood Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.