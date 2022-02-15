Dr. James Popp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Popp, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Orthopedic ONE Gahanna/Reynoldsburg170 Taylor Station Rd, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 545-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Mount Carmel East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I feel so guilty that it has taken so long for me to leave a review for Dr. Popp and his staff. I can't say enough about how they perfectly handled my imperfect wrists. I had put off getting them checked for YEARS. Tolerating the numbness until the pain was too much and I gave in. Everything was smooth as silk from scheduling to surgery. The relief was immediate. Everyone was amazing and kind. And the surgery was so flawless that even my doctor nephew commented on how practically invisible my scars are. The one bit of advice I DIDN'T take from Dr. Popp was to do the carpal tunnel surgeries one at a time. He even asked me, "how did you convince me to do them both at once?" I replied, "I think I cried." LOL! Anyhow, it is NOT a time saver to do them together as you don't have a "good" hand to help out the healing hand. Pretty sure I could have gone back to work in less than a week if I had done them one at a time. Lesson: LISTEN TO DR. POPP.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Indiana Hand Center
- In University School Of Med
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Popp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popp has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Popp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popp.
