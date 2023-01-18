Dr. Porter Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Porter Jr, MD
Dr. James Porter Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Swedish Urology Group1101 Madison St Ste 1400, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-6266
Swedish Medical Center-first Hill747 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 215-3411
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was blessed to have Dr Porter ,I came to Seattle from Milwaukee wi. He comes highly recommended THANKS Your blessed with many skills
About Dr. James Porter Jr, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Dr. Porter Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter Jr has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.