Dr. James Porterfield, MD
Overview
Dr. James Porterfield, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
GBMC Physicians Pavilion West6569 N Charles St Ste 600, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 825-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Porterfield is one of the two or three best physicians I have ever had in my life. He spends the time necessary with the patient and takes a great deal of interest in my complaints. He is knowledgeable and thorough. I am very pleased to have him as my cardiologist.
About Dr. James Porterfield, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
