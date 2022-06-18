Overview of Dr. James Post, MD

Dr. James Post, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York University School|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Post works at The Heart Institute in South Pasadena, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.